iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,964 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.8% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,283,318 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

