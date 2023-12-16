iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.3% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 263,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.39. 8,283,318 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

