iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.94

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $54.73, with a volume of 235822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.

The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 80,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $984,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 284,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 195,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

