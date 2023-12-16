iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.44

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.44 and last traded at $63.19, with a volume of 237087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 835.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 225,990 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 77,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,677 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 24,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $988,000.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.