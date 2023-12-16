iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the November 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,766,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,063,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,674,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,569,000 after acquiring an additional 551,195 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,877,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,238,000 after acquiring an additional 278,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 161,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,186,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,148,000 after purchasing an additional 160,682 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.17. 1,411,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,000. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.