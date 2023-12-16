iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 1-Year High at $475.97

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $475.97 and last traded at $474.31, with a volume of 1567890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $472.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $366.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $444.57 and a 200-day moving average of $443.55.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

