iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Avondale Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 21.8% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $473.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $444.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $475.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

