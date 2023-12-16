iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after acquiring an additional 928,057 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $473.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $444.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.55. The company has a market capitalization of $366.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $475.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

