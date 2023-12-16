iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $473.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $444.57 and a 200-day moving average of $443.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $475.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

