iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $473.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $444.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.55. The company has a market cap of $366.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $475.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

