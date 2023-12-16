iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,872,000 after buying an additional 170,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,691,000 after buying an additional 116,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,874,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,546,000 after buying an additional 186,037 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $274.56. 3,687,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,239. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.93. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $278.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

