iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Fort Henry Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fort Henry Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 12.9% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.17. 6,910,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,169. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.42.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

