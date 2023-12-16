iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 64,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 165,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 57,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,910,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,169. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

