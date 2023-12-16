iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Raised by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 9.7% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 57,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 32,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 142.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 331,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $106.17. 6,910,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,169. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.