iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Trimmed by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,836 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,347,000 after buying an additional 240,423 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.17. 6,910,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,169. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

