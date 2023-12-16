iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Greenspring Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.69. 10,079,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,876,455. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

