iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 117,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,079,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,455. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

