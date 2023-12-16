iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by GP Brinson Investments LLC

GP Brinson Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 159.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,190 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.7% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,305 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620,532 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.69. 10,079,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,876,455. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.95.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

