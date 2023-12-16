iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $116.09

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.09 and last traded at $115.68, with a volume of 12122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.04.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $3,522,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

