iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Northwest Capital Management Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $13,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,650,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,102,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after acquiring an additional 376,970 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.93. 514,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,966. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.08 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.07. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

