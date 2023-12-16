iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.64

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.64 and last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 90536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.14.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Europe ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

