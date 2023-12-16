iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Position Increased by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises 1.0% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97,651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,814,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,188,000 after buying an additional 458,345,187 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,286 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,357,142.9% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 705,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,852,000 after purchasing an additional 664,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,381,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

