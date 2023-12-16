iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 0.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,720. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

