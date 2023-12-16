iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,048,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,796. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $39.29.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

