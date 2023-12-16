iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.37

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.37 and last traded at $77.19, with a volume of 7173178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.14.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

