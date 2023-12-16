iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HYG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. 36,336,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,666,539. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $77.38.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.