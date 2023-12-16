iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 264,685 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 541% compared to the average daily volume of 41,266 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQD. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $5,297,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 554,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 657.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 46,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.36. 17,904,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,379,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $104.90. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

