iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 492,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 16,638 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

INTF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. 66,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,804. The company has a market cap of $963.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.