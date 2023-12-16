iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.48

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.48 and last traded at $67.42, with a volume of 1796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.13.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after purchasing an additional 153,416 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

