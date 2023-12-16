iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) is Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Platt Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 930.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $67.20. The stock had a trading volume of 31,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,015. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.