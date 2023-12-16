iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.18

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.18 and last traded at $63.87, with a volume of 36443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

