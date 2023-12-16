iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.11

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.11 and last traded at $74.84, with a volume of 6366576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

