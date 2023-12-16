iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.56. 2,057,376 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

