iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,746 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.4% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.98. 37,110,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,875,195. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.