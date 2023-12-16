iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 312,858 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 25% compared to the typical daily volume of 251,291 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,823,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

