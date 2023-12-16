iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Down 13.2% in November

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEUS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 203,234 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 568.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 602.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 42,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,689,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.