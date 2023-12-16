iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Down 13.2% in November

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IEUS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 203,234 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 568.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 602.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 42,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,689,000.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.