iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.63

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 123706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

