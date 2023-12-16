iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,757 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned 2.93% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 180,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $328.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

