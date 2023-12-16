iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.68

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 101981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.