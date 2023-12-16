iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.95

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.95 and last traded at $66.53, with a volume of 1088209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.38.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.