iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Bought by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWT. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

EWT traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,089,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,179. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

