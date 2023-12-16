iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,524 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $30,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.37. 3,389,236 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

