iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.75

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.75 and last traded at $132.23, with a volume of 94458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.67.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 106,494.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 245,690,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,593,326,000 after buying an additional 245,459,570 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2,503.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 748,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,051,000 after purchasing an additional 719,547 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 858,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,048,000 after purchasing an additional 408,298 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 830,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,449,000 after purchasing an additional 240,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,653,000 after purchasing an additional 225,459 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

