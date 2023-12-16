iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.06. 2,886,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,065. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

