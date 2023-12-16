iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $261.35

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $261.35 and last traded at $260.30, with a volume of 401008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

