iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 12-Month High at $301.62

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $301.62 and last traded at $301.20, with a volume of 57815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $300.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

