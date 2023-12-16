iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $165.28

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $165.28 and last traded at $164.87, with a volume of 957271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

