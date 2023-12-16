iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $197.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $200.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

