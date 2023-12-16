iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,160,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,326,928. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $200.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.