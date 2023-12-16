iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Platt Investment Counsel LLC

Platt Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 17.3% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,400,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.04. 74,160,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,326,928. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $200.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

